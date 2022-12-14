Amazon's £50,000 gesture to help victims of domestic violence

Volunteer, and member of Amazon’s Community Engagement Team, Jo Wilkinson-Hughes, founder Karen Williams OBE, and volunteer Ellie Sanderson at a bag pack.

The Buddy Bag Foundation provides essential items for children entering emergency care.

Employees from Amazon UK’s delivery station and fulfilment centre network volunteered to pack Buddy Bags in the lead up to Christmas.

The bags contain 12 essential items including pyjamas, underpants, vests, toiletries, stationary, books, and a knitted toy or Buddy Bear, which the Foundation then supplies to children who often have to leave their homes at the last minute. Amazon donated enough items to make 1,800 Buddy Bags, worth a total of £46,980.

Karen Williams, the founder of the Buddy Bag Foundation, said: “It’s amazing, I couldn’t quite believe it when I first found out.

"This is easily the biggest donation we’ve ever had. 100% of this will go into supplying Buddy Bags and it really will make a difference.”

Jo Wilkinson-Hughes from Amazon’s Community Engagement team added: “The Buddy Bag Foundation is a great organisation that supports vulnerable children in distressing situations. Team members from across the UK enjoyed lending a helping hand to the charity’s latest campaign by packing almost 2,000 Buddy Bags. We hope the bags bring some happiness to children this Christmas.”

Karen Williams added: “We’re so thankful here at the Buddy Bag Foundation for everything Amazon is doing to help. Donations like this are massive for us.

“Sadly, over the Christmas and New Year period, domestic violence is at its highest, making it even more crucial that these bags will be delivered to women’s refuge centres as a direct result of Amazon’s help.

“Of course, everyone always thinks of these things at Christmas - it’s a time for giving back to those less fortunate than ourselves – but it’s important to always look to the future and to try and do even more, as sadly our work is always needed.”