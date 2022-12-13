Renault Truck Commercials opens first dedicated van and LCV site in West Midlands

Matthew Lee, Dealerpoint Manager, Matt Melia, Van Centre Controller, at Renault Truck Commercials’ new van and LCV site in Tipton

The new 1.5-acre site at Hobart Road sells new and used Renault Trucks Trafic and Master vehicles from 2.8-6 tonnes including Euro 6 diesel and zero-emission electric drivelines, as well as providing aftersales service for all makes of vans and LCVs.

Building on Renault Trucks’ HGV heritage, the new site, which is located close to the M6 motorway, operates extended hours and provides excellent parts availability. All work is carried out by a dedicated team who maintain vehicles to the highest standards, keeping customer’s LCVs on the road 24/7. For the drivers there is plenty of secure parking and a comfortable, well-equipped waiting area with rest room and free Wi-Fi. The new dedicated van centre is situated just three miles from Renault Truck Commercials’ existing dealerpoint at Power Way, Tipton.

Con Rooney, managing director of Renault Truck Commercials said: “We are delighted to open the doors to our new Tipton site, offering a first-class sales and service experience specifically dedicated to our van and LCV customers. The new depot has been designed to both showcase the comprehensive Renault Trucks van and LCV offering, as well as an aftersales service that delivers maximum vehicle uptime. The new depot opening marks a further significant investment in Renault Truck Commercials growth strategy and demonstrates our support for our customers in the area.”

Grahame Neagus, head of LCV UK and Ireland at Renault Truck, said: “The opening of the new Tipton Renault Truck Commercials van centre, which infuses our truck DNA and aftersales focus, is an exciting development and further demonstrates commitment to supporting our ever-growing LCV portfolio. I hope it is the first of many, working alongside our existing and established dealer network and I am confident that our customers will benefit from this new facility as we continue our growth plans across the UK and Ireland.”

“With the growth Renault Trucks is seeing and forecasting in electromobility across our ever growing LCV portfolio, this dedicated site will enable us to grow into a real centre of EV excellence as more and more electric LCVs hit the road.”