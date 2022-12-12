Bank with offices in Wolverhampton supporting not for profit children's play organisation in the city

A play cafe session

Wolves Play Cafe was set up to deliver stay and play sessions to children aged under seven and their carers across the Wolverhampton area.

It was founded in 2018 by mother and daughter team Lisa and Helen Stallard.

The the cafe supports the development and independence of children and aims to reduce feelings of isolation of caregivers of young children by providing a safe, friendly and welcoming space. Last summer the cafe delivered 12 stay and play sessions in various parks for more than 260 children and 150 caregivers, who were able to socialise and access support.

Charter Savings Bank, which has offices at Charter Court, Broadlands, has given a donation to the cafe, which has bought new uniforms and provided safeguarding training for all the staff.

This includes induction training and basic early years practice training to ensure that the sessions they deliver are of the highest quality. The funds also supported the purchase of domains and software programmes – a vital resource in the digital age.

Lisa Stallard, co-founder of Wolves Play Cafe, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Charter Savings Bank for their generous donation. This will enable us to invest in new staff, and expand our support to help many more families with young children in the area. This is such a challenging time and we know carers may be feeling isolated and lonely so it’s wonderful to be able to offer them a space to be heard and supported.”

Paul Whitlock, group managing director of savings at Charter Savings Bank, which is part of the OSB Group, said: “We have a strong focus on the local communities surrounding our head office and are delighted to help support the fantastic work that Lisa and Helen do for local families. Bringing children and adults together in a time of such uncertainty is key to mental health and wellbeing, something that is a key part of our company culture.