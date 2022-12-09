Staffordshire company fined for breaking smoke control regulations

Newcastle-Under-Lyme Magistrates Court

GE Collis & Sons Ltd was charged with the offence of emitting smoke from the chimney of a building in a designated smoke control area.

The firm burned wood in a boiler between February 9 and March 30 this year, at its premises in Queens Drive, Chasetown.

Under The Clean Air Act 1993 the emission of smoke from a chimney in a smoke control area is prohibited unless an authorised fuel is being burned or an exempt appliance is being used.

At Newcastle-Under-Lyme Magistrates Court on Monday, GE Collis & Sons Ltd told the court it was not aware at first that wood could not be burned on its boiler or that a now ex-employee had continued to do so.

The company was handed a £1,000 fine, reduced to £660 in recognition of its guilty plea, with costs of £667.75 and ordered to pay within 14 days.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for housing, ecology and climate change, Councillor Angela Lax, said: “The aim of a smoke control area is to prevent air pollution that affects the environment and can have a serious impact on health.

“In this case the company was in clear breach of the regulations, and I welcome the court’s acknowledgement of this with a suitable penalty.

“We will investigate any reports of smoke emitted from chimneys in Lichfield District’s smoke control areas and take appropriate action against offenders.”