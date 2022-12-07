Pub chain offering free baps to customers on Saturday ahead of England v France

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates

Customers can get either a bacon, sausage or Quorn sausage bap for free, but only if they say the secret code phrase “Mmm Bap Day” at the till.

The deal is inspired by the latest England fixture, which sees the Three Lions come up against a formidable French team containing a number of high-profile stars including Kylian Mbappe.

The France striker has already notched five goals and made two assists at this winter’s tournament, with France breezing past Poland in the round of 16 to set up a scintillating tie with England this weekend.

The England versus France match is set to be shown live across over 250 Hungry Horse pubs nationwide, so pubgoers can pick up their free bap and set themselves up for the day ahead of the big game.

The offer is valid until 12 noon or when breakfast service stops.

Sarah Williams, senior marketing manager for Hungry Horse, said: “While Southgate’s team will be getting ready to fend off Mbappe and the rest of Les Bleus in Qatar, the only thing our customers need worry about is which of the free sausage, bacon or Quorn sausages baps they’ll be opting for.

“At Hungry Horse we’re big on the spirit of generosity, so as football fever grips the nation, it made sense to give that little something extra back to our customers.”

The chain has three pubs in Wolverhampton – Sunbeam, Bradmore Arms and Gatehouse – and the Cuckoo Oak and Wrekin Giant in Telford.

It also has The Bramford Arms, Woodsetton; Castle View, Dudley; Chase Gate, Cannock; Waterfront, Walsall and Keymaster, Willenhall.