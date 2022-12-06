Money Matters: Every change coming up this festive period that might affect your Christmas spending

There are lots of little changes to keep in mind over the festive period.

There are plenty of changes coming up which may well impact your spending in the coming weeks and into the new year, and if money is on your mind, we’ve complied a full list to help you keep on top of the changes around the corner in December.

Here we take a look at what’s in store:

£67 energy rebate

The third energy bill discount instalment of the £400 rebate should start to hit accounts from December. So far, families should have had payments of £66 in October and November, with further payments of £67 due from December to March. Most energy companies are paying the rebate in the first 14 days of the month, but how you will get it depends upon how you pay for your gas and electricity.

DWP Christmas bonus

Households in receipt of certain benefits will receive a £10 Christmas bonus in December. While the DWP hasn’t officially given a date for when the Christmas bonus will be paid, people started receiving it from the start of December last year - so it is likely to be around this time again.

Pension Credit cut-off

If you think you might be eligible for Pension Credit, then December 18 is the last day to backdate a claim to qualify for the £324 cost of living payment. Thousands of low-income pensioners are thought to be missing out on this benefit, which unlocks extra help including council tax discounts, housing benefit, free health costs and a free TV Licence for the over 75s.

Early benefits payment date for Christmas

This year, there will be a four-day Christmas weekend starting Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) and finishing on Tuesday, December 27 (a bank holiday in place of Christmas Day which falls on a Sunday). In the case of weekends and bank holidays, benefits are usually paid on the nearest working day beforehand. If your usual benefit payment date falls on Monday, December 26, or Tuesday, December 27, you will be paid on the previous working day, so on Friday, December 23. If you claim Tax Credits, your payments due on December 28 will also paid on December 23.

Payment Tax Credits

Tax Credits due on Thursday, December 29 will be paid on December 28.

Early benefits payment date for New Year