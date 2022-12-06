JLR bolsters UK apprenticeship programme

JLR apprentices

The new recruits will be trained in vital future skills to build luxury electric cars for JLR’s Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar brands

In total, more than 800 people will join the company’s Early Careers programmes next year – a 55 per cent increase on 2022 – a record intake.

JLR has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 north of Wolverhampton and assembly factories at Solihull and Castle Bromwich.

The company’s apprentice, undergraduate and graduate programmes open for application in January, including flagship apprentice degree apprenticeship programmes in digital technology and engineering.

The announcement follows the unveiling of Jaguar Land Rover’s Future Skills Programme, which aims to improve skills for its connected car and data capabilities, to support the rapid transition to electrification

The business also recently announced a global hiring drive to recruit more than 800 skilled digital and engineering workers from the digital technology industry.

The Early careers programmer includes 250 positions for undergraduates and 400 for graduates.

Places are available across engineering, manufacturing, software engineering, data, logistics, and product development, with all successful applicants enrolled onto courses in autonomous driving, electrification and more.

JLR already has one of the largest apprenticeship populations in the UK automotive sector, with around 1,200 apprentices currently in training across the Jaguar Land Rover Academy. Through its academy, the company invests approximately £20 million each year in lifelong learning and development.

It was named in the Top 100 Apprenticeships Employers 2022, a national league table that recognises England’s leading apprenticeship employers.

Dave Williams, executive director of human resources at Jaguar Land Rover, commented: “We’re extremely proud of our record in supporting early careers, and our place as a top employer for apprentices. Anyone joining Jaguar Land Rover will be part of company fully invested in lifelong learning and development.

“Our vision is to become the proud creators of modern luxury. We welcome people who are passionate about contributing to that successful transformation.”

Parris Small is a software engineering degree apprentice at Jaguar Land Rover and recently won both the apprentice award at Midlands Women in Technology Awards and 2022 Multicultural Awards Apprentice of the Year.

Parris said: “I love the opportunities that come with carrying out an apprenticeship and since starting I have been given a lot of responsibility.