Wolverhampton Christmas tree business hoping for bumper year as it gives festive welcome to customers

Alex Sedgley at Bradshaws Christmas Trees

Bradshaws Christmas Trees has more than 400 trees in its shop, while there are more than 3,500 trees in the field behind which people can cut down themselves.

From tomorrow in the lead-up to Christmas, it will also be offering free mulled wine and chocolates to customers.

Business and site manager Alex Sedgley said: "The trees in the shop are fresh, no more than a week old, and people can either cut down the trees in the field or choose them and we will cut them.

"We've had a few more this year. They have been selling really well. We are hoping to exceed last year when we sold over 1,000.

"We will be selling wreaths too, all made with foliage here on the farm. If people want, we can sell the foliage for people to make their own.

"It's normally a really jolly environment at Christmas. All the customers are in a good mood.

"We're happy to spend a bit of time with them and make sure they get the right tree. Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier."

The price of the Christmas trees start from £20.