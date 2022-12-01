Groups share £31,900 from Central Co-op charity fund

As part of the fund, eligible groups can apply for between £100 and £5,000 to support all manner of projects.

Included among the recipients is Make Some Noise in Stafford, a creative wellbeing charity for children and young people who are coping with traumatic childhoods. The charity uses creativity to empower children, and Central Co-op’s funding will allow for creative mentors and food for those attending.

It has been given £2,220 towards the costs of running creative respite sessions for children which are led by two experienced creative mentors.

The Lichfield-based co-operative society's secretary, Andy Seddon, said: “As a co-operative, supporting our communities is a key element of our ethos and an essential part of this is our Community Dividend Fund. We’re pleased to support so many good causes and initiatives that make a meaningful difference to members of our communities.

“Community Dividend Fund grants showcases how, by being a member and shopping at your local Central Co-op store allows us as a society to continue to invest and fund vital projects in the community.”

To apply for funding, eligible members will need to provide their name, address, membership number, organisation type, organisation bank account or constitution and to explain what the group does, how the grant will be spent and the specific impact it will have.

Those interested can find out the full criteria and how to apply for funding by visiting centralengland.coop/community

Also in Staffordshire, Hidden Warriors a community interest company in Stafford has received £2,000. It provides supportive assistance to the families of the UK Armed Forces Veterans Community, specifically with heating and lighting of the project venue, clothing and bedding items, dry food items and toiletries.