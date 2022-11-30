HomeServe acquires London business

An HS2 Property Services van

The newest addition to the Walsall-based HomeServe stable is a London-based, family-run business launched in 2004 by husband-and-wife team, Guy and Sally Holdsworth-Hunt.

Based in Tolworth, H2 Property Services employs 23 people and has a database of around 20,000 customers in the Greater London area. It offers boiler installations and gas, plumbing and electrical repair and service work split between a mixture of private work and property management services.

The company has recently launched an additional service, installing Electric vehicle chargers.

“Adding H2 Property services to our growing portfolio of locally branding heating companies is a great result, said Richard Shepherd, managing director of HomeServe Installations. “It’s well run, profitable and has a great reputation with customers, which are key metrics we require as part of our acquisition strategy. In addition – its base location increases our footprint in Greater London and its move into EV chargers give us a great platform for broader growth and expansion. H2’s owners Guy and Sally have built a strong business and we’re all keen to work closely together to grow it further.”

This latest acquisition increases HomeServe’s installations portfolio to seven local boiler companies with more in the pipeline as it continues its buy and build strategy of buying well-run, profitable, local businesses that have both strong reputations for Customer Service and potential to grow and expand over time.