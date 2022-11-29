Up to 30 new jobs on the way at former fuel forecourt due to be redeveloped

The former Lyehyre site

Phil and Mark Stewardson of Cradley Heath-based Stewardson Developments have purchased the site and now plan to redevelop the former Lyehyre fuel forecourt and vehicle hire base on Thorns Road in Brierley Hill. It had been vacant for a number of years.

Hexagon Commercial Property, who acquired the site off-market for Stewardson Developments, are already in discussions with a number of national operators who are interested in leasing parts of the site.

Stewardson Developments director Mark Stewardson added: “This site is in a great location with plenty of potential. Our plan will see the site vastly improved to attract new tenants and create new jobs in the local community.”

Phil Stewardson, one of the directors, said: “We know this site very well and when we were introduced the opportunity, we knew we could create a dynamic retail proposal.

“We are actively seeking more sites like this for future investment.”

Harvey Pearson at Hexagon Commercial Property advised Stewardson Developments on the acquisition and assisted with the purchase.

He said: “It has been a pleasure to put this deal together - both for the vendor, and our clients who purchased the site. As a local it is nice to know we have played a major role in significant local investment despite there being perceived market instability.”