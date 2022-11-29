Poundland set for 'Super Saturday' of openings - with the Black Country to get a new store

BUSINESS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 27/05/21 .Pics at Poundland Customer Support Centre, Walsall, for business feature. John Corser has details..

The investment in new and enlarged stores, including one in an old Co-op in the Black Country, is a vote of confidence by Poundland in the UK’s town centres and retail parks.

It will provide work for more than 200, including around 160 new roles. 16 people will be employed at the Tipton store.

The new Poundland stores are bringing new life to locations left empty by other retailers.

The stores range from 3,800 sq ft, serving their local neighbourhoods, to 18,000 sq ft.

In total, the new stores will have almost 100,000 sq ft of space.

Poundland’s retail and property teams are making a final push to get the stores ready for “Super Saturday”.

It includes a new store at 11 Unity Walk, Tipton, in a former Co-op, with 8,000 sq ft, employing 16.

All the stores will offer a wide selection of everyday essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks as well as revamped health and beauty, entertainment, stationery and craft ranges.

There will also be wider ranges of chilled and frozen food and PEP&CO clothing and homewares, with the larger stores providing the choice and shopping experience customers would expect from the big grocers.

Poundland chief operating officer, Austin Cooke, said: “This investment in towns and cities up and down the country shows our commitment to bringing shoppers more choice and amazing value just when they need it the most.

“Whether it’s daily essentials at a neighbourhood store or choosing from our PEP&CO seasonal clothing range to make Christmas extra special this year, we’re there to help our customers find ways to cope with the pressures on their budgets.”

Opening eight stores in one day has required a massive effort by Poundland’s retail and property teams to carry out the necessary building and refitting work ready for shelf stocking, with the support of contractors, property agents and local councils.

Ben Wall, Poundland director of property portfolio, said: “It’s been a tremendous task to get these stores ready to open in time for Christmas and it’s a reflection of the dedication and hard work of all the teams involved at Poundland.

“We also owe a big thank you to the contractors who’ve worked tirelessly to help us get the stores ready and to the property agents who’ve been busy behind the scenes to keep the timetable on track.”