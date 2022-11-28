Notification Settings

Free Heineken on offer for Black Country and Staffordshire punters during World Cup

By Sunil MiddaDudleyBusinessPublished: Comments

Football fans across the Black Country and Staffordshire are being offered free Heineken beer during the World Cup.

Free Heineken is available during the FIFA World Cup thanks to an offer being run by FANZO and Marston's pubs. Photo: FANZO
Anyone going to a Marston's pub can get their hands on Heineken or Heineken 0.0 every single day during the football tournament.

The offer is in conjunction with the FANZO app - so, all customers need to do is download the app for free on their mobile device via either the Apple store or Google store, check in at a participating pub on any game day to claim the free beer.

Free Heineken is available during the FIFA World Cup thanks to an offer being run by FANZO and Marston's pubs. Photo: FANZO

Once a customer has purchased a Heineken or Heineken 0.0 beer, they will be entitled to another for free, and the offer is available at 150 Marston's pubs across England and Wales.

The venues participating across the Black Country and Staffordshire are:

  • Wheatsheaf, Wolverhampton

  • Gunmakers Arms, Wolverhampton

  • Holly Bush Inn, Wolverhampton

  • Golden Lion, Wolverhampton

  • Castle Inn, Wolverhampton

  • Wrottsely Arms, Perton

  • Dog and Partridge, Wednesfield

  • Bankfield Inn, Bilston

  • Homestead, Willenhall

  • Gospel Oak, Tipton

  • Queens, Pelsall

  • Woodman, Dudley

  • Tenth Lock, Dudley

  • Trafalgar, Hednesford

  • Samson Blewitt, Hednesford

  • Crown, Bridgnorth

  • Viaduct Tavern, Kidderminster

  • Chase, Rugeley

  • Holmcroft, Stafford

  • Foley Arms, Sutton Coldfield

  • Plough and Harrow, Sutton Coldfield

Dom Collingwood, co-founder of FANZO said: “Football brings people together across the world like nothing else.

“With a cost of living crisis and growing social divisions, the country has felt increasingly divided of late.

“Sport is uniquely powerful in bringing people together. Nothing says togetherness like a couple of friends enjoying 90 minutes of football in a great pub, a special atmosphere and sharing a free beer with the game.”

Full information on how to redeem the offer can be found on the FANZO website: fanzo.com/en/blog/2433/2for1-heineken-offer

To qualify for the deal, you'll need to be 18 or over and show your ID at the bar.

