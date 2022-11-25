Halesowen firm axes jobs before Christmas, it is understood

InTouch Games was based in Fountain House. Photo: Google

Workers at InTouch Games, based at Fountain House on Great Cornbow in Halesowen, were allegedly told the devastating news two weeks ago heading into the festive season.

It is claimed staff at the site had their access shut off and had been "unceremoniously" told they had no job, with reasons cited being around performance-related issues.

However, it's been claimed most of the employees had been there for under two years and a lot of people had actually exceeded their targets and received bonuses for their work, it is understood.

And it has been alleged the positions vacated were advertised at the same, or similar wages, without benefits including a £100 or more card which could be used for transport or lunch to help staff travel to the new building on Great Charles Street, Birmingham.

A source told the Express & Star they were upset the company which "cared about the local community and investing in it" was taken over by Skywind Holdings in June this year, with a consultation over the move branded as a "tick-box exercise".

They claimed: "A lot of people had access shut off, ushered into rooms and unceremoniously told they had no job. Most, if not all, were employees for under two years which obviously raised eyebrows regarding why. The reasons were many but mostly around performance, despite a lot of people actually exceeding targets and getting bonuses."

Skywind Group and InTouch Games have both been contacted for comment.

Skywind is advertising Customer Service Advisor jobs in Birmingham for £21k rising to £22k.

A spokesman for Skywind Group said: "Following the acquisition of In Touch Games earlier this year by Skywind, we have completed a review of the business which has resulted in a number of changes being made to improve current working practices which includes changes in the Customer Service Team.