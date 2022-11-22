Tile Rite secures a new headquarters

Goold Estates has let a 50,000 sq ft warehouse, office and showroom at Beecham Business Park to the UK’s leading retail tiling supplier, Tile Rite

Tile Rite has signed a lease with landlord, Goold Estates, on a 50,000 sq ft warehouse, office and showroom at Beecham Business Park in Aldridge.

The family-run tiling wholesaler offers a range of more than 350 products and has a growing customer portfolio of more than 1,500 retailers. It is relocating to the mixed-use estate from existing premises in Cannock.

Goold Estates agreed the new lease with Tile Rite having simultaneously negotiated a surrender on the lease of the previous tenant.

Beecham Business Park is a 6.5-acre site that has been extensively refurbished since being acquired by Goold Estates in 2017.

Every unit on the estate has been renewed, re-let or re-geared in the last five years, with significant improvements made to the security system and communal and landscaped areas.

Anthony Williams, property director at Goold Estates, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tile Rite as tenants to Beecham Business Park. We have worked closely with them over the last six months to try and meet their business requirements and timescales for relocation, while also working with our previous tenant to achieve their own relocation plans.

“The investment we have made in the business park has resulted in considerable demand from local occupiers and there is just 279 sq ft of accommodation available to let.”

Laura Harbidge, managing director at Tile Rite, said: “We would like to thank Anthony and everyone at Goold Estates for all of their help in preparing our new head office and warehouse facility over the last six months.