£2.5million Asda plan for Wolverhampton petrol station site

The Esso on Coalway Road, Wolverhampton, has a date with a bulldozer

The Esso on Coalway Road, Wolverhampton, is in line to be demolished after bosses said it was surplus to requirements due to its "weakening performance".

The scheme will also see the Spar convenience store next to it pulled down so the entire 302 sq m plot can be taken over by Asda.

EG Group, which runs 666 forecourt sites in the UK, said a deal has been agreed with the supermarket giant to take over the site with one of its new 'on the move' stores, subject to planning permission.

A statement accompanying the plans, says: "The site has been identified for disposal by EG Group following a review of existing assets due to its weakening performance.

"Accordingly, a suitable alternative use is sought to avoid the prospect of a long-term vacancy.

"As existing, the site includes a Spar convenience store of 90 sq m. It therefore includes a retail element and benefits from walk up shoppers in the locality.

"It is proposed to deliver a top up shopping convenience store of 302 sq m. Terms have been agreed with Asda to occupy it, subject to receipt of a satisfactory planning permission."

It adds: "EG Group are committed to a capital expenditure in excess of £2.5m in order to decommission the existing store and deliver an aesthetically pleasing replacement which will enhance the street scene."

The group said the new store will be in the 'Asda on the Move' format, and will function as a "neighbourhood convenience store used for top up shopping or food to go by the surrounding community and passing traffic".

It will open for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.