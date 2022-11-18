Rail passengers warned of fresh travel disruption as more industrial action looms

Rugby fans are among those who will be affected over the next two weekends.

Members of the drivers union Aslef at 11 train operators will walk out on November 26 in a long-running dispute over pay which will cripple services across the country.

Rail companies advised passengers that some services will be severely disrupted, and some will not run at all.

The strike will affect Avanti West Coast, which links the West Midlands with Manchester and London. West Midlands Trains, which provides regional services will also be hit and it is likely there will be no services in Shropshire or Mid Wales.

Other operators hit include CrossCountry, Chiltern, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, London North Eastern Railway, Northern Trains, Southeastern and Transpennine Express.

Rugby fans traveling to England v South Africa at Twickenham and to Cardiff for the Autumn International match Wales v Australia will be affected.

Some disruption is expected on Sunday November 27 as workers return to their duties.

Meanwhile, Avanti West Coast strongly advised customers to check before they travel ahead of further strike action by RMT members working as train managers on Sunday. A significantly reduced timetable will be in operation, with fewer services running during limited operating hours.

The inter-city operator is running one train per hour tomorrow from London Euston to each of Manchester, Glasgow, and Liverpool, with services to Liverpool going via the West Midlands, including calls at Coventry, Birmingham International, Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton, due to planned upgrade work by Network Rail between Rugby and Stafford.

Due to limited operating hours, the first train of the day will depart Euston just after 8am and the last train of the day from Euston will depart mid-afternoon, around 4.30pm.

Major upgrade work will also mean services to some destinations will have longer journey times, as trains are diverted.