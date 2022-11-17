Ladder for the Black Country: Ladder joins in diversity conversation

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance

Justine Johnson represented the Ladder for The Black Country at a recent meeting of the alliance patrons as part of the conversation about transforming the face of the future workforce.

Jagdeep Soor, head of strategic partnership, said: “We discussed tapping into a hidden pool to strengthen businesses, supporting the levelling up agenda, as well as achieving equity, diversity and inclusion in the workspace."

The day included leading influencers and thinkers and featured a workshop delivered by the Ladder Foundation team on attracting and retaining apprentices.

A key message from the day was the need for more collaboration and sharing of best practice and insights.

There was also a call for career pathways to be clear with career progression opportunities addressed by employers, making clear the stratification of roles and responsibilities at each point. Apprentices not only need to be aware of the progression available to them, but also be supported and given the chances to meet these superior roles.