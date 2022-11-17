Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ladder for the Black Country: Ladder joins in diversity conversation

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

The Ladder for the Black Country is working with the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance to further its cause of promoting social mobility, diversity, inclusion and equity in apprenticeships.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance
The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance

Justine Johnson represented the Ladder for The Black Country at a recent meeting of the alliance patrons as part of the conversation about transforming the face of the future workforce.

Jagdeep Soor, head of strategic partnership, said: “We discussed tapping into a hidden pool to strengthen businesses, supporting the levelling up agenda, as well as achieving equity, diversity and inclusion in the workspace."

The day included leading influencers and thinkers and featured a workshop delivered by the Ladder Foundation team on attracting and retaining apprentices.

A key message from the day was the need for more collaboration and sharing of best practice and insights.

There was also a call for career pathways to be clear with career progression opportunities addressed by employers, making clear the stratification of roles and responsibilities at each point. Apprentices not only need to be aware of the progression available to them, but also be supported and given the chances to meet these superior roles.

For further information contact Ladder for the Black Country apprenticeships@ladderfortheblackcountry.co.uk or call 03332 409699.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News