JLR chief executive resigns after two years in charge

Thierry Bollore

Thierry Bollore will leave the luxury car maker, which has its engine plant at the i54 site north of Wolverhampton, on December 31.

Taking over as interim chief executive is Adrian Mardell who has been part of JLR for 32 years and a member of the Executive Board for three years.

Mr Bollore said: "I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together at Jaguar Land Rover over the last two years. The company's transformation and acceleration towards a sustainable, profitable future as a modern luxury business is underway at great pace. I would like to thank the whole team for their dedication and passion and I wish the entire organisation the very best for the future.”

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Indian business Tata Sons, which owns JLR, said: "I want to thank Thierry for everything he has done at Jaguar Land Rover. The foundations for a successful transformation have been laid, leaving the company well poised for the future."

Mr Bollore, aged 59, had joined in September 2020 succeeding Sir Ralf Speth who is now non-executive vice chairman of JLR.