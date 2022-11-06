Top Trumps unveil new range - including TikTok and YouTube cards

The Top Trumps range includes TikTok

Their #TRENDING range covers topics loved by all ages groups, especially Gen-Z, such as trainers, YouTube, Spotify, TikTok, Fashion and NFTs

All of the Top Trumps #TRENDING range are made in the UK.

TikTok Trends sees a range of cards from comedy sketches to life hacks, advice and adorable animals.

Top Trumps' Guide to TikTok Trends is a bite-sized summary of the hottest trends from the last few years. Did you love Scrub Daddy in the bathroom or Emily Mariko in the kitchen?

With categories including Likes, Fun Factor, Global Reach and Earworm Rating, this pack is the perfect way to look back on some of our favourite videos.

Top Trumps has also put together a #trending Spotify pack which shows off 30 of the hottest artists around including Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, as well as newcomers, self-starters and go-getters like Dove Cameron, The Kid Laroi and Megan Thee Stallion.

It's difficult to find someone who hasn't visited the online video-sharing website, YouTube.

With over 800 million YouTube videos, some trends were inevitable. This Top Trumps #trending pack covers 30 of our favourite YouTube trends since the site was launched in 2005.

From vlogging to DIY and reaction videos, plus iconic characters and music like Gangnam Style, Nyan Cat, Rickrolling and Charlie Bit My Finger, this new edition of Top Trumps encapsulates all of the humour, innovation and creativity that the video platform offers nowadays.

Fashion is always moving and ever-evolving and this Top Trumps #trending pack features 30 iconic and distinctive styles, from classic to contemporary, formal to fantastical, and outerwear to plain and simple out-there.