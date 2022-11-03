Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: Ladder supports summit

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

The Ladder Foundation and the Ladder for The Black Country are attending the IHRE22 summit for recruitment professionals that is taking place at Edgbaston Stadium on Tuesday, November 8.

The summit is taking place at Edgbaston Stadium


The Ladder team will be advising companies of the opportunities available to recruit new and train existing employees through apprenticeships.

Sourcing and resourcing experts will be networking with their peers and making partnerships.

Employers will be able to pose questions, following seminar and master class sessions, direct to speakers and meet with suppliers to see product and service demonstrations.



There is free car parking on site on the day.

If you are an employer and would like to attend this free event you can register at ihre22.tvcc.io/register

For seminar sessions book at inhouserecruitmentexpo.com/summit/seminars

If you would like to discuss recruiting or upskilling your employees through apprenticeships or the Ladder for The Black Country email apprenticeships@laddfortheblackcountry.co.uk or telephone 0333 240 9699.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

