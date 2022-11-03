Ladder for the Black Country: Ladder supports summit

The summit is taking place at Edgbaston Stadium

The Ladder team will be advising companies of the opportunities available to recruit new and train existing employees through apprenticeships.

Sourcing and resourcing experts will be networking with their peers and making partnerships.

Employers will be able to pose questions, following seminar and master class sessions, direct to speakers and meet with suppliers to see product and service demonstrations.

There is free car parking on site on the day.

If you are an employer and would like to attend this free event you can register at ihre22.tvcc.io/register

For seminar sessions book at inhouserecruitmentexpo.com/summit/seminars