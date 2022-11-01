Notification Settings

New Poundland opening in Bloxwich bringing 25 new jobs

By John Corser

Poundland is putting the finishing touches to its new store in Bloxwich which has created 25 new full and part-time jobs.

Poundland is opening a new store in Bloxwich
The shop at 185-189 High Street opens on Saturday at 9am.

The 5,100 sq ft store was previously occupied by Bargain Buys.

It has been designed to offer the widest product range possible.

It will include a section dedicated to Walsall-based Poundland’s PEP&CO clothing and home ranges.

Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “Bloxwich is part of the region where Poundland has its roots. Our colleagues are working hard to make sure that the new store will show off Poundland at its best and be one the area can be proud of.

“It will offer customers the amazing range and value they have come to expect from Poundland and which is more important than ever when household budgets are under so much pressure."

The new Bloxwich store will complement Poundland’s existing network of stores in the area including Walsall, Wednesbury and Willenhall.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

