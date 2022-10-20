Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: Thousands attend apprenticeships event

More than 7,400 people attended the latest National Apprenticeship and Education Event at Millennium Point in Birmingham.

The event was held at Millennium Point in Birmingham

The event earlier this month was an opportunity to meet top UK employers, universities and training providers face to face to discuss all things apprenticeships.

The Ladder for the Black Country partnered with the event which saw Staffordshire University, The BBC, Rolls Royce, Balfour Beatty VINCI, Jaguar Land Rover, Nova Training, Severn Trent, and many many more, talking to students and parents about their career opportunities.

Support partners included The Ladder Foundation, The Diversity Champions Network, Not Going to Uni, Birmingham Careers Service and National Apprenticeships.

The Ladder Foundation will again be a partner at the next event which is taking place on Tuesday, March 28 at Millennium Point. This event is aimed at year 11, 12 and 13 students and for anyone who is looking to undertake an apprenticeship as there will be thousands of opportunities.

Careers leaders within a school, sixth form or college can book free student groups in now at nationalapprenticeshipevents.co.uk/book-your-free-places/ or call 0800 023 5407 to get involved.

