Aldi asks customers to not use Halloween-themed product and return it

The Halloween themed ceramic wax burner. Picture: Aldi

The Halloween themed ceramic wax burner. Picture: Aldi

The product in question is a Halloween-themed ceramic ornament that was recently advertised for £5.99 – specifically, the pumpkin wax burner and tealight house.

The supermarket apologises for the product 'not meeting [their] normal high standards' but specific details as to why are unknown.

A statement from an Aldi spokesperson read: "As a precautionary measure, we are recalling this product.

"Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

"We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation."

The product brand is Kirkton House, with the code number 721799. The batches of ceramic ornaments affected are the pumpkin variant only, EAN 4088600518978.

Customers with a product number matching the one above are asked to return it for a full refund.