The Belfry has cause to celebrate at prestigious awards

The Belfry's People Team has cause to celebrate

Honours for The Belfry Hotel and Resort included Sales Director, Katie Niland receiving the Unsung Hero Award at The Boutique Hotelier Awards.

And Kirsten Price, Head of People, took home the award for Excellence in Employee Engagement at the HR in Hospitality Awards 2022.

On Katie's success, Eamonn Crowe, Editor at Boutique Hotelier, commented: “It is fantastic to award Katie this accolade.

"Amid a challenging 12 months for the industry, Katie and her team have excelled at their jobs and highlighted the opportunities available to UK hotels amid this fast-changing landscape.”

Katie called the award 'an absolute honour'.

"It goes without saying that the support of the incredibly hardworking and passionate sales team is testament to my success," she added. "It’s exciting to be part of The Belfry’s future and continue to exceed clients’ expectations with our award-winning hospitality.”

Kirsten has spent the last 12 months innovating, modernising and leading the way in which The Belfry operates and engages with its 800-strong team.

From creating The Belfry Campus, an online platform allowing employees to access online learning courses and resources, to introducing The Belfry Heroes’ a central recognition scheme, Kirsten and the team have managed to reduce job vacancies by 80 per cent and reduce staff turnover by 34 per cent.

