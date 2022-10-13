Ladder for the Black Country: campaign steps up message

Ladder for the Black Country has created all kinds of opportunities for apprentices

Since its original launch in 2014, the Ladder has helped thousands of people into work and has got hundreds of employers engaged with apprenticeships.

It is also providing expert support for training providers, as well as schools and colleges.

"We are able to offer advice to young people who are looking to take their first step onto the Ladder or have a change in career and businesses who are looking to employ an apprentice or upskill their existing staff which can be from level 2 up to degree apprenticeships.

"Throughout the Black Country there are currently thousands of apprenticeship vacancies giving you the opportunity to work in many different types of companies such as engineering, healthcare, administration, accounting, IT, construction, plumbing, electrical and leather," said Ladder co-ordinator Justine Johnson.