Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Troubled former Black Country pub with £295,000 price tag set for auction

By John CorserRowley RegisBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A former Black Country pub at the centre of violence and anti-social behaviour problems is set to go under the hammer later this month.

The former Cock Inn in Rowley Regis
The former Cock Inn in Rowley Regis

The Cock Inn, on Dudley Road in Rowley Regis, is being offered with a guide price of more than £295,000 at Bond Wolfe's next auction.

It comes after plans to turn the site into apartments were rubber-stamped earlier this year – after the owners were forced out through violence.

But now it is set to go under the hammer at the Bond Wolfe auction which starts at 9.30am on October 27, with the pub featured among 158 slots.

Ian Tudor, joint managing director auctions at Bond Wolfe, said: “The range of commercial opportunities available in our October auction means there is something to attract all levels of investment and we are expecting strong interest and competitive bidding.”

Planning agents BSP Design – who put forward proposals to turn the pub into flats – said earlier this year there had been a "gradual decline" to the business, with various incidents of anti-social behaviour and violence directed against the owner and his family.

And in light of this it was decided the pub would close and the site would be redeveloped with anti-social behaviour issues – and other fly-tipping issues – being tackled through the flat plans.

It has planning permission for conversion and extension to create three dwellings or alternatively to convert and extend the building to provide nine self-contained flats.

The auction will be live-streamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

Business
News
Rowley Regis
Sandwell
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News