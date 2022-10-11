Bridgnorth shops team up to make town greener for customers

LAST PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 10/10/22 Teaming up on a new initiative, (left-right) Our Little Shop directors Wendy Condlyffe, and Graeme Christie, with Charlie Spencer and Julia Spencer, at their shop, Aldersons Butchers, Bridgnorth..

Our Green Shop, which opened last year billed as a 'low waste community shop with a focus on the environment' has teamed up with Keith Alderson Butchers and Room for Refills to improve the range of refills, green products and local food available to Bridgnorth customers.

Aldersons will offer a small range of ethically sourced products from Our Green Shop and act as a drop off facility for it, In return, Our Green Shop looks to stock a number of the Alderson's fresh ready meals in their new freezer.

In addition, the Room for Refills business will move its products from its present Cartway base to Our Green Shop in Mill Street, Low Town - expanding the range of refills, local products and products in recyclable, biodegradable or compostable packaging.

Wendy Condlyffe, the chair of directors of Our Green Shop said: "We plan to enhance our range of locally sourced products from local suppliers such as Alderson's who are in turn giving Our Green Shop a presence in High Town.

"We hope that, combined with the Room for Refills link up will enhance the sustainable agenda here in Bridgnorth and maximise the impact of the refill revolution in our community."

Julia Spencer, of Aldersons said: "This is a very exciting development for our business and we look forward to working with Our Green Shop to offer not only a small range of their ethically sourced products but a drop off facility for them, to provide ready meals in their shop and offer a presence for them in the town hall market on Fridays and Saturdays."