Dealership in Wolverhampton will be one of the first to sell new electric car

The Lookers team in Wolverhampton will be selling the new electric car

GWM ORA UK has appointed Lookers Group as the first official retailer in England for the ORA Funky Cat.

Lookers Group in Wolverhampton at Merridale Street West and Braintree will be the first to sell the Funky Cat.

The first edition will start at £31,995.

UK order books will open in November with customer deliveries taking place later this year

Lookers in Wolverhampton is also a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Toby Marshall, sales and marketing director for GWM ORA UK, said: “As a new brand launching into the UK market, it is essential that we partner with the right businesses.

"Lookers Group has a reputation for expert knowledge within the industry and I am confident they are best placed to help us deliver a premium EV ownership experience to UK customers.”

Lookers represents 33 leading car manufacturers in more than 150 dealerships across the UK and Ireland, and online, supplying more than 200,000 vehicles each year with a team of around 6,500 staff work within the group.

Mark Raban, chief executive at Lookers, said: “As the UK’s leading future-focused motor retail group, with a proud heritage stretching back over 100 years, Lookers is committed to being UK consumers’ number one choice for all-electric driving."