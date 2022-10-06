Record half year revenue for Motorpoint

Motorpoint at Churchbridge, Oldbury

It was up around 30 per cent on £605m in the first half of 2021-2022. Pre-tax profit was down from £13.5m to around £3m.

The group, which includes a site at Churchbridge, Oldbury, increased its market share of the up to four-year-old market to3.6 per cent.

In the six months to the end of September Motorpoint invested £4m to grow market share.

Profitability was significantly lower than the record performance a year earlier due to the investment in new stores, digital and technology capability and price leadership

It opened its 18th location in Edinburgh at the end of September and the 19th at Coventry is due to open at the end of October.