Ladder for the Black Country: Providers step up investment

Juniper Training has centres in Brierley Hill, Walsall, Wednesbury and Wolverhampton

This is to ensure their apprentices, and students on other programmes, are receiving an outstanding learning experience.

The training sector has never been so scrutinised in terms of quality and achievement, with value for money a critical analysis point for the government, utilising Ofsted and the Education Inspection Framework to assess quality, and the Accountability Framework for contract compliance and the achievement of programmes in a timely manner.

Despite funding to deliver these programmes being less than it was 10 years ago, Ladder for the Black Country providers continue to receive at least grade 2 in their Ofsted inspections and their learners and the employers they work with give excellent feedback with regards to the service they receive.

The Ladder awards are a fantastic opportunity to showcase the work providers do with their apprentices and the employers connected to the apprentices.

Many providers are finalists in various categories at the first Black Country Apprenticeship Awards being held on November 3 in Wolverhampton at the Grand Station.