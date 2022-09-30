Notification Settings

Black Country pub receives second-lowest score in latest food hygiene ratings

By David StubbingsDudleyBusinessPublished:

Another set of 24 food hygiene ratings have been handed out to businesses selling food in the Black Country and Staffordshire.

And while it's good news for 15 of those businesses who have received top marks, a pub from Brierley Hill and a Smethwick takeaway have received the second-lowest score of one.

The Food Standards Agency works with councils across the country to inspect takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other retailers that sell food on its hygiene standards. These inspections include assessing handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.

Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.

See all the latest ratings below.

One out of five

Dixi Express Limited at 104b Oldbury Road, Smethwick

The Red Lion at 33 High Street, Brierley Hill

Two out of five

Flaming Wok at 64 Pirehill Lane, Walton

Three out of five

Jolly Fryer Paul & Brads at 1 Hawks Green District Centre, Heath Way, Heath Hayes

Kin at 20 Birmingham Road, Great Barr

Four out of five

The Castle Inn at 62 North Street, Cannock

Kebab King at 3 Rosemary Road, Cheslyn Hay

Neelams Kebab House, also Trading as Neelams Pizza, at 125-126 Poplar Road, Smethwick

The Woodman at 73 Mount Pleasant, Kingswinford

Five out of five

Bella's Coffee House and Community Cafe at 71-75 Market Street, Hednesford

Domino's Pizza at 14 High Green Court, Newhall Street, Cannock

The 'Duck' at 264 Cannock Road, Chadsmoor

Five Star Caterers at 166 Wolverhampton Street, Dudley

Jessicas Canteen @ DHL at Kingswood Lakeside, Hickling Road, Cannock

Madina Tandoori Take-Away at 56 Bilston Street, Sedgley

The New Inn at 2 Cherry Street, Norton, Stourbridge

Pizza Pan at 60 Market Street, Hednesford

Royal Oak at 26 Market Place, Cannock

The Tavern in the Town at 2-4 Anson Street, Rugeley

Tay Ballys Cafe at Plaza Mall 33-34, High Street, Dudley

Tesco Customer Cafe at Victoria Shopping Park, Victoria Street, Hednesford

Village Café at 31 Roseville Precinct, Coseley, Bilston

Willenhall RUFC at Bognop Road, Essington

Wing Lea Chinese Takeaway at 165 Main Road, Brereton

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

