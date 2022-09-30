Black Country pub receives second-lowest score in latest food hygiene ratings

And while it's good news for 15 of those businesses who have received top marks, a pub from Brierley Hill and a Smethwick takeaway have received the second-lowest score of one.
The Food Standards Agency works with councils across the country to inspect takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other retailers that sell food on its hygiene standards. These inspections include assessing handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.
Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.
See all the latest ratings below.
One out of five
Dixi Express Limited at 104b Oldbury Road, Smethwick
The Red Lion at 33 High Street, Brierley Hill
Two out of five
Flaming Wok at 64 Pirehill Lane, Walton
Three out of five
Jolly Fryer Paul & Brads at 1 Hawks Green District Centre, Heath Way, Heath Hayes
Kin at 20 Birmingham Road, Great Barr
Four out of five
The Castle Inn at 62 North Street, Cannock
Kebab King at 3 Rosemary Road, Cheslyn Hay
Neelams Kebab House, also Trading as Neelams Pizza, at 125-126 Poplar Road, Smethwick
The Woodman at 73 Mount Pleasant, Kingswinford
Five out of five
Bella's Coffee House and Community Cafe at 71-75 Market Street, Hednesford
Domino's Pizza at 14 High Green Court, Newhall Street, Cannock
The 'Duck' at 264 Cannock Road, Chadsmoor
Five Star Caterers at 166 Wolverhampton Street, Dudley
Jessicas Canteen @ DHL at Kingswood Lakeside, Hickling Road, Cannock
Madina Tandoori Take-Away at 56 Bilston Street, Sedgley
The New Inn at 2 Cherry Street, Norton, Stourbridge
Pizza Pan at 60 Market Street, Hednesford
Royal Oak at 26 Market Place, Cannock
The Tavern in the Town at 2-4 Anson Street, Rugeley
Tay Ballys Cafe at Plaza Mall 33-34, High Street, Dudley
Tesco Customer Cafe at Victoria Shopping Park, Victoria Street, Hednesford
Village Café at 31 Roseville Precinct, Coseley, Bilston
Willenhall RUFC at Bognop Road, Essington
Wing Lea Chinese Takeaway at 165 Main Road, Brereton