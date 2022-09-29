Ladder for the Black Country: Apprentice helps firm save money

Rio Berry

Rio has proved that apprentices really can make a difference to a company and give people the chance to progress at work.

Rio originally wanted to go into accounting but thought long and hard about whether he wanted to go to university or not.

He opted to go down the apprenticeship route where he would be earning whilst he was learning.

He started working with Trailer Freight International and 10 months into his programme, he is not only developing himself, but also saving the company money.

Depot manager, Allan Collins, identified that Rio had a can-do attitude, was capable, willing and interested in the whole business and had great IT skills too. He is proactive, he thinks ahead of the game and has critical thinking skills

Mr Collins started giving Rio projects to work on which constantly stretched and challenged him.

Through his thirst for knowledge and ability to identify efficiencies, Rio brought the company’s outstanding payments margin down by £40,000 over the previous month – something the management team are very pleased about.

“Rio’s biggest problem is that he is good at a lot of different things and I am having to put the breaks on as he is still only 18 years old and we don’t want him doing the job for other people. He’s so adaptable and thrives on a challenge. There’s nothing I can’t ask him to do," added Mr Collins.

Rio is currently undertaking the business administrator Level 3 pprenticeship through Juniper Training and his skills coach Darren Dean, reports that Rio is a pleasure to work with. “He’s a sponge and always exceeds what is set for him," he explained.