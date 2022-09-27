Wetherspoon pubs in West Brom and Willenhall being sold off

The Billiard Hall in West Bromwich

The Billiard Hall in St Michael's Street on West Bromwich's Ringway is one of 32 pubs that is being disposed of by the national business.

It was converted from a gaming hall and opened as a 'Spoons' in 1998 winning a national design award for conversion to pub use in the Campaign for Real Ale’s Pub Design Awards in 2000.

The 1913 facade was retained in JD Wetherspoon's £800,000 refit which created 25 jobs.

The Malthouse pub in Willenhall

The Malthouse in New Road, Willenhall, opened as a pub in 1999.

It is on the site of a former malthouse that was an outbuilding of nearby Dale House. It later became the Coliseum cinema and then The Dale cinema. In 1968 it was converted into a bingo club.

JD Wetherspoon has appointed property agents CBRE and Savills to sell the 10 freehold and 22 leasehold pubs in city and town centres. They are available individually or as packages or the full portfolio.

Paul Breen, director in the licensed leisure team at Savills said the pus were well configures and fitted to a high standard which would be appealing to a broad range of potential buyers.

Senior director at CBRE Toby Hall said: "We believe the pubs represent an excellent opportunity for existing pub operators and new entrants."

JD Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "On occasion, Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale. This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it.