Popular Brownhills pub reopens with live music every weekend following £160,000 investment

Live music nights across Fridays and Saturdays have been introduced, with Sundays welcoming a family-friendly playlist performed by local musicians.

Receiving a full redecoration, a new bar has been fitted and outside there are now more seats under its new covered area for guests to enjoy the garden no matter the weather.

The pub is operated by Emma Mortimer and Ben Holmes who have been in hospitality for around 25 years.

Emma is originally from Nottinghamshire and Ben is from Telford.

The Shoulder of Mutton in Brownhills has reopened its doors once again following a £160,000 investment. Pictured: Emma Mortimer and Ben Holmes

Ben said: “We’ve had a fantastic response to the pub’s refurbishment, the project really has seen the place take on a new lease of life and myself and Emma couldn’t be more pleased with how it’s turned out.

"Our live music every weekend has also been really popular since we’ve reopened.”

The Shoulder of Mutton is enjoying the return of the football season, with both BT Sport and Sky Sports now being shown.

There is also a new illuminated dartboard, to enjoy some friendly competition over a drink with some friends.

Ben added: “We love running this pub within the local community and cannot wait to welcome our locals, old and new, to our new-look pub.

"With the upgrades made to our garden and our new covered area, you can enjoy the Shoulder of Mutton come rain or shine.

"We are really looking forward to working with the local community and supporting local initiatives, through events held at the pub.”

The Shoulder of Mutton is part of the award-winning Craft Union Pub Company, which was named the Best Community Operator at the 2022 Publican Awards.