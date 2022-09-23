Latest Black Country food hygiene ratings issued with two takeaways scoring one out of five

Takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other business that sells food is subject to an inspection on its hygiene standards, which includes handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.

Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.

Out of the 21 businesses ratings published this week, four have received the top score, while five have received four out of five and another seven have scored three.

Three businesses have scored two out of five, and two have scored one out of five. All avoided the lowest-possible mark of zero. See all the latest ratings below.

One out of five

Burger'N'Grill at 155 High Street, Brierley Hill

Rainbow Cantonese Takeaway at 8 Limepit Lane, Dudley

Two out of five

KPS Bar & Grill at Lea Road, Wolverhampton

Ollie's Cafe Ltd at 54 Pinfold Street, Darlaston

The Wheatsheaf at 30 Windmill End, Netherton

Three out of five

Abbey Fish Bar at 14 Abbey Road, Smethwick

Bloxwich Cafe at 174 High Street, Bloxwich

Cheeky Munchies at Aspley Close, Four Ashes, South Staffordshire

Chuckery Cafe at 3 Selborne Street, Walsall

Merchants at 4 Halesowen Road, Halesowen

No. 3 at 3 Market Square, Stafford

Walsall Canteen at Travel West Midlands, Carl Street, Walsall

Four out of five

China Kitchen at 13 Wendover Road, Rowley Regis

Colebatch's Club at Poplar House, 699 Bloxwich Road, Walsall

JD's Grill Land at Grill Land, 1 The Orchard, Bilston

Leamore Balti House at 15 Leamore Lane, Bloxwich

Ruchi at 600 Bloxwich Road, Walsall

Five out of five

Coffee Hub @ Btown Bikes Ltd at Unit 7 Lakeside Plaza, Walkmill Lane, Cannock

Horns Inn at The Horns, 61 Slitting Mill Road, Slitting Mill

The Knot and Plough at Beacon Business Park, Weston Road, Stafford