Latest Black Country food hygiene ratings issued with two takeaways scoring one out of five

Takeaways, pubs, restaurants and any other business that sells food is subject to an inspection on its hygiene standards, which includes handling food, cleanliness of the business and food safety management. It is not a guide to food quality.
Businesses can receive one of six ratings ranging from zero, the lowest score possible which means urgent improvement is necessary, to five, meaning it has very good standards.
Out of the 21 businesses ratings published this week, four have received the top score, while five have received four out of five and another seven have scored three.
Three businesses have scored two out of five, and two have scored one out of five. All avoided the lowest-possible mark of zero. See all the latest ratings below.
One out of five
Burger'N'Grill at 155 High Street, Brierley Hill
Rainbow Cantonese Takeaway at 8 Limepit Lane, Dudley
Two out of five
KPS Bar & Grill at Lea Road, Wolverhampton
Ollie's Cafe Ltd at 54 Pinfold Street, Darlaston
The Wheatsheaf at 30 Windmill End, Netherton
Three out of five
Abbey Fish Bar at 14 Abbey Road, Smethwick
Bloxwich Cafe at 174 High Street, Bloxwich
Cheeky Munchies at Aspley Close, Four Ashes, South Staffordshire
Chuckery Cafe at 3 Selborne Street, Walsall
Merchants at 4 Halesowen Road, Halesowen
No. 3 at 3 Market Square, Stafford
Walsall Canteen at Travel West Midlands, Carl Street, Walsall
Four out of five
China Kitchen at 13 Wendover Road, Rowley Regis
Colebatch's Club at Poplar House, 699 Bloxwich Road, Walsall
JD's Grill Land at Grill Land, 1 The Orchard, Bilston
Leamore Balti House at 15 Leamore Lane, Bloxwich
Ruchi at 600 Bloxwich Road, Walsall
Five out of five
Coffee Hub @ Btown Bikes Ltd at Unit 7 Lakeside Plaza, Walkmill Lane, Cannock
Horns Inn at The Horns, 61 Slitting Mill Road, Slitting Mill
The Knot and Plough at Beacon Business Park, Weston Road, Stafford
Little Oaks Day Nursery at 1 Woodfield Avenue, Wolverhampton