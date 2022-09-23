Notification Settings

Aldi extension plans in Bearwood revealed

By Rhi StorerSandwellBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

A CGI image of what the Aldi extension in Bearwood may look like once refurbished has been released this week.

What the refurbished Aldi in Bearwood may look like. Copyright Stoas Architects

Plans note Aldi will expand to 1,522 metres squared of retail space, mainly for food, with a small range of non-food products.

The original red bricks of the store will be cleaned, while PPC cladding panels and glazed curtain wall panels will create part of the extension.

Electric vehicle charging points have been drafted in the planning documents, while Aldi has confirmed a heat recovery system from freezer condensers provide the entire store's heating provision from wasted machinery heat.

Eight cycling spaces are being provided to members of public to use sustainable transport to travel to Aldi. Two electric vehicle charging spaces are being provided and two ‘click and collect’ spaces.

Supermarket chain Aldi is on track to invest more than £15 million in new and upgraded stores across the West Midlands this year.

The 2022 expansion plans for the West Midlands include a new store in Walsall, as well as an extension in Bearwood.

The investment is part of the supermarket’s rapid expansion drive in recent years. It is on track to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year, and also announced last week that it would be hiring for 413 store roles in the West Midlands conurbation area between now and the end of the year.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Giles Hurley, chief executive for Aldi UK and Ireland, said that expansion plans for 2022 were helping to meet ‘heightened’ customer demand.

Rhi Storer

By Rhi Storer

Local Democracy Reporter@rhistorerwrites

Local Democracy Reporter covering the Sandwell and Dudley boroughs.

