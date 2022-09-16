Shopping centre opening hours on Queen's funeral day for Merry Hill, Mander Centre and more

Merry Hill shopping centre

Some shopping centres across the Black Country and Staffordshire will be remaining open on the day of the Queen's funeral, but some shops will be closed inside.

Many retailers will be closed on Monday as the country will come to a standstill to mark Her Majesty's funeral, with the day being made a bank holiday.

However, the right to a bank holiday day off is not automatic and is a matter of discretion for individual employers.

The Government has said: "It encourages employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take time off."

Many businesses have announced that they will be closed on the day, whilst most shopping centres will be remaining open but individual shops within the centres will be closed.

The full list of shopping centres either opening or closing their doors on the day is as follows:

Mander Centre, Wolverhampton - closed

Mander Centre Wolverhampton announced that its stores and car park will be closed on Monday.

Boots will be the only store to be open but the it can be accessed via Dudley street - it will be open from 8am-6pm but will close between 11am-1pm.

Merry Hill - open

Merry Hill shopping centre in Dudley will remain open on Monday between 10am-6pm.

Some shops in the centre will close for the day, but the decision to shut is down to individual stores, meaning the shopping centre will be operating bank holiday hours on Monday.

A spokesperson for Merry Hill said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. We join everyone in Dudley, the UK and further afield in thanking her for her decades of service as a pillar of strength and devotion.

“On behalf of the stores that remain open on Monday 19th September, Merry Hill will operate Bank Holiday hours between 10am – 6pm. However, we ask our visitors to check the latest opening hours with stores and brands directly before setting off on their journey.

“At this time of national mourning our thoughts continue to be with the Royal Family.”

New Square Shopping Centre - open

The New Square Shopping Centre in West Bromwich will be open.

However, a large number of stores will be closed.

The website states that the stores open will be:

Harvester 1pm-9pm

Turquoise Kitchen 4pm-11.30pm

Nando’s 4pm-11pm

Stores Open – Normal Opening Hours:

Sprinkles

Mr Singhs

WrapChic

Subway

The Interceptor

The full list of stores closed:

Card Factory

Cash for Clothes

Charlie Browns

Claire’s

Clarks

Costa

Deichmann

Echo Island

Funky Monkeys

Greggs

H&M

JD Sports

Leading Labels

Next

O2

ODEON

One Below

Pandora

Peacocks

Post Office

Primark

River Island

Schuh

Select

Shoezone

Shop Mobility

Specsavers

Sports Direct

Tesco

Tessuti

The Entertainer

Top Gift

Tui UK

Vodafone

Warren James

West Bromwich Building Society

Yours

McArthur Glen Designer Outlet, Cannock - closed

A spokesperson for McArthur Glen Designer Outlet announced in a statement that the shopping outlet will be closed on Monday.

The statement said: "Following the sad news that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away, we are joining the nation in mourning as we close our UK centres on Monday, September 19th, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral. The West Midlands Centre will resume normal trading hours on Tuesday, September 20th."

Bullring and Grand Central - open

Bullring and Grand Central will both be open on the day of the Queen's funeral from 10am-7pm.

The Bullring website has listed the stores that will be closed:

Accessorize

Boost

Breitling

Bremont

Coach

Dune

Earnest Jones

Fat Face

Footlocker Kids

H.Samuel

H&M

Holland & Barrett

Joules

Kate Spade

Lego

L'Occitane

Levi's

My Cookie Dough

Morphe

Michael Kors

Monsoon

New Look

Next

Omega

Pandora

Paperchase

Peloton

Reiss

Schuh

Scribbler

Smiggle

Selfridges

Shake Lab

Sketchers

Ted Baker

The Body Shop

The Entertainer

The Perfume Shop (Both)

The North Face

Warren James

Watchfinder

Zara

Reduced Operating Hours

Tesco - Open from 5pm onwards

Telford Centre