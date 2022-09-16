Shopping centre opening hours on Queen's funeral day for Merry Hill, Mander Centre and more

Some shopping centres across the Black Country and Staffordshire will be remaining open on the day of the Queen's funeral, but some shops will be closed inside.
Many retailers will be closed on Monday as the country will come to a standstill to mark Her Majesty's funeral, with the day being made a bank holiday.
However, the right to a bank holiday day off is not automatic and is a matter of discretion for individual employers.
The Government has said: "It encourages employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take time off."
Many businesses have announced that they will be closed on the day, whilst most shopping centres will be remaining open but individual shops within the centres will be closed.
The full list of shopping centres either opening or closing their doors on the day is as follows:
Mander Centre, Wolverhampton - closed
Mander Centre Wolverhampton announced that its stores and car park will be closed on Monday.
Boots will be the only store to be open but the it can be accessed via Dudley street - it will be open from 8am-6pm but will close between 11am-1pm.
Merry Hill - open
Merry Hill shopping centre in Dudley will remain open on Monday between 10am-6pm.
Some shops in the centre will close for the day, but the decision to shut is down to individual stores, meaning the shopping centre will be operating bank holiday hours on Monday.
A spokesperson for Merry Hill said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. We join everyone in Dudley, the UK and further afield in thanking her for her decades of service as a pillar of strength and devotion.
“On behalf of the stores that remain open on Monday 19th September, Merry Hill will operate Bank Holiday hours between 10am – 6pm. However, we ask our visitors to check the latest opening hours with stores and brands directly before setting off on their journey.
“At this time of national mourning our thoughts continue to be with the Royal Family.”
New Square Shopping Centre - open
The New Square Shopping Centre in West Bromwich will be open.
However, a large number of stores will be closed.
The website states that the stores open will be:
Harvester 1pm-9pm
Turquoise Kitchen 4pm-11.30pm
Nando’s 4pm-11pm
Stores Open – Normal Opening Hours:
Sprinkles
Mr Singhs
WrapChic
Subway
The Interceptor
The full list of stores closed:
Card Factory
Cash for Clothes
Charlie Browns
Claire’s
Clarks
Costa
Deichmann
Echo Island
Funky Monkeys
Greggs
H&M
JD Sports
Leading Labels
Next
O2
ODEON
One Below
Pandora
Peacocks
Post Office
Primark
River Island
Schuh
Select
Shoezone
Shop Mobility
Specsavers
Sports Direct
Tesco
Tessuti
The Entertainer
Top Gift
Tui UK
Vodafone
Warren James
West Bromwich Building Society
Yours
McArthur Glen Designer Outlet, Cannock - closed
A spokesperson for McArthur Glen Designer Outlet announced in a statement that the shopping outlet will be closed on Monday.
The statement said: "Following the sad news that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away, we are joining the nation in mourning as we close our UK centres on Monday, September 19th, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral. The West Midlands Centre will resume normal trading hours on Tuesday, September 20th."
Bullring and Grand Central - open
Bullring and Grand Central will both be open on the day of the Queen's funeral from 10am-7pm.
The Bullring website has listed the stores that will be closed:
Accessorize
Boost
Breitling
Bremont
Coach
Dune
Earnest Jones
Fat Face
Footlocker Kids
H.Samuel
H&M
Holland & Barrett
Joules
Kate Spade
Lego
L'Occitane
Levi's
My Cookie Dough
Morphe
Michael Kors
Monsoon
New Look
Next
Omega
Pandora
Paperchase
Peloton
Reiss
Schuh
Scribbler
Smiggle
Selfridges
Shake Lab
Sketchers
Ted Baker
The Body Shop
The Entertainer
The Perfume Shop (Both)
The North Face
Warren James
Watchfinder
Zara
Reduced Operating Hours
Tesco - Open from 5pm onwards
Telford Centre
A final decision has not yet been made for the full closure of Telford Centre, but they have said that majority of shops will be closed on Monday, but a final decision will be made on a full centre closure will be made on Friday, September 16.