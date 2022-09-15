Wolverhampton takeaway has hygiene score upgraded to four out of five following zero rating

Giggs Fish Bar, in Hatley Drive, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.

Giggs Fish Bar, in Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton, was initially given a zero out of five rating after an inspection on July 1, but the owner Surjit Singh took on board everything that the council officer recommended him to do, and he has now made all those changes to his shop.

After making all the recommended changes including a deep clean and a thorough pest control implementation, a re-inspection was carried out at the takeaway on September 1, and now the hygiene rating has been upgraded to four out of five, the second best rating.

Surjit, the owner of Giggs said: "We now have a four-star rating after another inspection.

"I want people to know this and have the confidence to come to our shop.

"We have put the sticker in our window to prove that we have a four out of five rating.

"We changed everything from the report. All pest control, sanitiser, a deep clean - it is now a very clean shop.

"The council officer was very pleased with the changes - in their report the officer said to me 'I was pleased to see that the standards have improved.'