Ladder for the Black Country: Ladder partners on national event

The event takes place at Millennium Point in Birmingham

It taking place on Friday, October 7 at Millennium Point in Birmingham from 9.30am until 3pm. The event is for anyone who is looking for an apprenticeship, traineeship, T- level or university course.

This free-to-attend event is open to anyone who would like to engage with leading UK employers, universities and training providers like the BBC, Jaguar Land Rover, Wates, The NHS, The National College for High-Speed Rail, Harper Adams University and Staffordshire University.

Attendees will be able to meet employers face to face and receive relevant careers advice.

The event is interactive and fun with have a go sessions. To book free places go to nationalapprenticeshipevents.co.uk or call 0800 023 5407 for more information.