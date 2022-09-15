Family-run microbrewery to pay homage to bloody beginnings in anniversary celebrations

Andy and Charlotte Dukes

Back in 2001, when Andy Dukes walked into Highgate Brewery in hopes of securing a delivery job, little did he know that 13 years later he would be running and owning his very own microbrewery.

AJ's Ales, situated on Long Acre Street, Walsall, will celebrate its eighth birthday with a mini beer festival.

Two new beers will be brewed for the day, including the 'Abattoir' – named so as the building which is currently used for brewing was previously a slaughterhouse.

The business is run by husband and wife Andy and Charlotte Dukes, who juggle their day-to-day tasks with looking after six children.

Andy, 39, said: "This year in September we will have been here eight years brewing on site.

"We will hold a mini beer festival with eight beers to celebrate.

"Two will be brand new beers, the theme behind them being that where we brew, there was once an abattoir.

"The first will be called 'Abattoir', a 4.2 per cent hoppy pale ale.

"The second will be a 'Blood Cherry Mild', a 3.5 per cent red mild ale.

"We have regulars who come in every month that used to work there, so I have let them choose the names."

Through the pandemic, Andy thought his business may fall under, but after making changes, it is now thriving.

"Over the last two years we have started dealing with the public more, so we deal with off-licences and home delivery," he said.

"We want new local faces to pop in and try the beers.

"On the last Saturday of each month, we open at 12 noon and close at 9pm.

"There is such a good mixture of people that come in, great friendly people, we keep getting new people and they always return.