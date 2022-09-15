Expansion plans for Wolverhampton food company

The Blue Mountain depot in Shaw Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

Blue Mountain Foods in Shaw Road, which is in the Bushbury South and Low Hill ward, specialises in providing Caribbean ready meals for hospitals, schools, care homes and prisons all over the UK.

Established in 1998, the company this week submitted plans to the city council for the construction of a separate new building for food processing and storage, whilst retaining its existing low-rise single-storey unit at the site.

A statement by Paul Lees of Bilston-based PL+HP Associates, the agents acting on behalf of the business, said: “The proposed scheme will create a low-rise single-storey building of 545 square metres in size.

“The area is a mixture of later 20th century industrial buildings built at the rear

of their sites with service/parking areas at the edge of the public highway. The proposal is to expand the existing use on site by creating a new building.

“Existing landscaping is minimal – two areas of grass, the larger of which is to be built upon. Planting is proposed to the smaller of the existing landscaped areas, together with the immediate front of the new building.

“The design is in keeping with other surrounding buildings, with the main elevation being approximately 6.2 metres in height.”

The expanded operation will see a total workforce of 22 full-time and eight part-time staff, with parking spaces for employees and visitors increased to 28.

As well as specialising in traditional Caribbean foods such as fried snapper fish, ackees and saltfish, mutton curry and steamed hake fish, the company also makes European, Halal and Kosher meals.