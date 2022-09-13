Black Country pub chain to show Queen's funeral

Pubs in the Black Country Ales chain will be showing Her Majesty the Queen's funeral service.

Queen Elizabeth II at Jaguar Land Rover in the West Midlands.
The pubs will be open from 10am on Monday, September 19.

The funeral service is expected to run from 11am until around 12:15pm.

Kingswinford-based BCA said that it will not be serving drinks during the service at Westminster Abbey.

