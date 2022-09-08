Revenue ahead of pre-pandemic level at hospitals group

Spire's Little Aston Hospital

The group, which includes Little Aston Hospital, near Sutton Coldfield among its 39 hospitals, said it was up 21.6 per cent on 2019 and 7.1 per cent on the same period in 2021 at £597.9 million.

It has seen continued strong demand for private treatment although pre-tax profit is 36.2 per cent down on 2021 at £3m and 68.8 per cent down on 2019.

Financial and operational performance has been strong during the first half, despite the volatile operational impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on Spire Healthcare's business.

July was particularly hard hit by the summer Omicron wave, with high incidence relating to cancellations and absences which combined with patient, staff and consultant holidays.

Overall in 2022, Spire expects to see good revenue growth.

Chief executive Justin Ash said: "Fundamental changes are underway in UK healthcare, leading to strong growth in Spire Healthcare's private revenues."

He thanked staff across the group for their continued efforts to meet the strong demand for its services in what remained a challenging operating environment for healthcare provision.