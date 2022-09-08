New Starbucks set to open in middle of Lichfield shopping centre

The new store will be set up on the street at Three Spires Shopping Centre

Starbucks is to open a new store in Lichfield after it signed a deal for a unit at the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

Café Fortune, which will trade as Starbucks, has signed a 20-year lease for unit 26 Baker’s Lane at the centre, which is owned and managed by the LCP Group.

The letting comes after Tesco Express also agreed a lease for unit 16, and with units 17, 19 and 26a also under offer.

Barry Flint, director at the LCP Group, said: “We are pleased to have attracted the global coffee chain to Three Spires Shopping Centre, adding another welcome food and beverage offer for shoppers and tourists.

"With other units also under offer, it is great news for the people of Lichfield.”

Raja Khan, managing director of Café Fortune Ltd, said: “We are looking forward to bringing Starbucks to the visitors of the aspiring Three Spires Shopping Centre and providing an enjoyable experience Café Fortune are renowned for.”

Joint agent Doug Tweedie, of FHP, said: “This is a particularly pleasing asset management move, having secured vacant possession of the space in order to deliver the letting.

"The market is competitive, so an occupier choosing to invest in the centre is a real testament to the tireless work the centre management team undertake to make the centre present so well.”

Three Spires Shopping Centre is Lichfield’s dominant retail attraction in the city and provides more than 70,000 sq ft of retail floor space.