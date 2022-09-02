New hygiene ratings for Black Country food businesses - two in one town rated one out of five

Takeaways, pubs, cafes and other food establishments are among those to have been rated in recent weeks.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

They provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

These are the latest ratings made public this week:

Rated one out of five

Billy's Cafe at 30 Izons Industrial Estate, Oldbury Road, West Bromwich

Bun & Shake at 281a Walsall Road, West Bromwich

Rated two out of five

Smoke & Rye at 19 Stafford Street, Stone

Rated three out of five

Cabin Chippy at 215 St Marks Road, Tipton

The Dessertz Box at 81 Leamore Lane, Bloxwich, Walsall

No 1 Pizza at 153 Lower High Street, Stourbridge

Piri Fino at Wharfingers Cottage, Gallery Square, Walsall

Rated four out of five

Baguette Heaven 11 Bradford Street, Walsall

Britannia Cafe at 18 Stephenson Square, Bloxwich, Walsall

Lakeside Cafe Wergs at Wergs Hall Fisheries, Wergs Hall Road, Codsall

Nuffield Health - Fitness & Wellbeing at East Cannock Road, Hednesford

One Love Food Shack at 15 Pelsall Lane, Rushall, Walsall

Winding Wheel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Hawks Green District Centre, Heath Way, Heath Hayes

Rated five out of five

Indian Takeway at Unit 2, Bilston Retail Market, Market Way, Wolverhampton