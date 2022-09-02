New hygiene ratings for Black Country food businesses - two in one town rated one out of five

Takeaways, pubs, cafes and other food establishments are among those to have been rated in recent weeks.
Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
They provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
Of the results published this week,
These are the latest ratings made public this week:
Rated one out of five
Billy's Cafe at 30 Izons Industrial Estate, Oldbury Road, West Bromwich
Bun & Shake at 281a Walsall Road, West Bromwich
Rated two out of five
Smoke & Rye at 19 Stafford Street, Stone
Rated three out of five
Cabin Chippy at 215 St Marks Road, Tipton
The Dessertz Box at 81 Leamore Lane, Bloxwich, Walsall
No 1 Pizza at 153 Lower High Street, Stourbridge
Piri Fino at Wharfingers Cottage, Gallery Square, Walsall
Rated four out of five
Baguette Heaven 11 Bradford Street, Walsall
Britannia Cafe at 18 Stephenson Square, Bloxwich, Walsall
Lakeside Cafe Wergs at Wergs Hall Fisheries, Wergs Hall Road, Codsall
Nuffield Health - Fitness & Wellbeing at East Cannock Road, Hednesford
One Love Food Shack at 15 Pelsall Lane, Rushall, Walsall
Winding Wheel, a pub, bar or nightclub at Hawks Green District Centre, Heath Way, Heath Hayes
Rated five out of five
Indian Takeway at Unit 2, Bilston Retail Market, Market Way, Wolverhampton
The Queen's Head at 101 Church Lane, West Bromwich