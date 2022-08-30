Teepee's £200k investment in second factory

Stee Clarke of Teepee Electrical

Teepee Electrical, which has secured more than £500,000 of additional contracts since the turn of the year, has invested over £200,000 in taking on and fitting out the additional 7,500 sq ft unit in Aldridge.

Located just six miles from its existing unit in Bloxwich, the new facility will house machinery recently purchased from a company that went into receivership and the installation of automated cable, strip and cutting machines, ink jet printing and technical crimp presses.

Fresh investment has also been channelled into installing a 30-metre-plus cable cut and assembly bench with matching A-frames, ideal for complex wiring and vehicle harness sets.

Steve Clarke, managing director, commented: “We work across automotive, blue light and rail and we’ve seen an increase in orders across all three sectors – necessitating the need for more space and more staff.

“Our existing facility in Bloxwich had scope for increased capacity, but in order to optimise efficiency, reduce product changeovers and to cope with the variances the new market opportunities are offering us, investing in the second site in Aldridge was key.”

He added: “After a comprehensive search, we came across a unit that was undergoing refurbishment. The layout was perfect and gave us plenty of space to create dedicated cells for specific projects and we’ve now also got the bonus of being able to tap into a new labour pool for employees.

"Our ERP management system will link both factories together and our world class quality standards will ensure all wiring harnesses are delivered on time and to the highest specification.

“We’ve even bought a new electric car to help transport people between the two factories and, importantly, support our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint.”

Teepee Electrical is looking to take turnover to £5 million in 2022, as more customers tap into its ability to supply low, medium and high volumes.

The company has also started supplying volume cable assemblies to a second tier UK automotive supplier with plans in place to be involved in new vehicle platforms by Spring 2023.

This growth, coupled with opportunities in electric vehicle markets, places the business at the forefront of supply for infrastructure, equipment and vehicles.