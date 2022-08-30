Ryanair to offer more winter flights and new routes from Birmingham

There are 21 new routes and 440 in total.
The destinations from Birmingham include Bilund, Grenoble, Santander, Stockholm, Toulouse and Venice.
Speaking in London, Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said: “Ryanair is one of the most reliable airlines as 'Hopeless Heathrow' continues to cap traffic, while BA cancels thousands of UK flights in its winter schedules due to staff shortages.
"This winter Ryanair is offering its UK customers lower fares and more certainty with their winter travel plans, as it operates a full schedule of over 3,000 daily flights with many new routes and unbeatable value for UK’s consumers and their families."