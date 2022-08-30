Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ryanair to offer more winter flights and new routes from Birmingham

By John CorserBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Ryanair has launched its biggest ever winter schedule to and from its 21 UK airports.

Ryanair jets lined up
Ryanair jets lined up

There are 21 new routes and 440 in total.

The destinations from Birmingham include Bilund, Grenoble, Santander, Stockholm, Toulouse and Venice.

Speaking in London, Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said: “Ryanair is one of the most reliable airlines as 'Hopeless Heathrow' continues to cap traffic, while BA cancels thousands of UK flights in its winter schedules due to staff shortages.

"This winter Ryanair is offering its UK customers lower fares and more certainty with their winter travel plans, as it operates a full schedule of over 3,000 daily flights with many new routes and unbeatable value for UK’s consumers and their families."

Business
News
Transport
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News