Ryanair to offer more winter flights and new routes from Birmingham

Ryanair jets lined up

There are 21 new routes and 440 in total.

The destinations from Birmingham include Bilund, Grenoble, Santander, Stockholm, Toulouse and Venice.

Speaking in London, Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said: “Ryanair is one of the most reliable airlines as 'Hopeless Heathrow' continues to cap traffic, while BA cancels thousands of UK flights in its winter schedules due to staff shortages.