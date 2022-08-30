Ecobat Solutions completes rebrand

Ecobat

The Darlaston-based company, a trading entity of Ecobat Resources UK, is a well-established recycler of automotive and domestic batteries and employs more than 85 staff in the UK alone. Ecobat Solutions has made a significant investment of more than £2 million in equipment and know-how to develop its EV battery processing capabilities in the UK.

Having completed an on-site rebranding project and the associated legal processes, Ecobat Solutions is now one of Ecobat’s diverse business units, all of which contribute to a sustainable future by transforming energy storage.

Dr Simon Cupples, managing director and vice-president of Ecobat’s European advanced battery business, said: “Ecobat Solutions has the advantage of offering a fully-integrated solution across EV battery diagnostics and disassembly services, alongside a full logistics and storage capability. We deal with a full range of advanced battery chemistries and conditions, including end-of-life, damaged, defective and critical batteries from electric vehicles. Our re-brand is a statement of intent and a sign to the industry that we are capable – right now – of offering this integrated collection, re-engineering and recycling proposition, led from the UK and developing across Europe too.”

Ecobat Solutions’ UK facility at Crescent Works Industrial Park, Willenhall Road, has a processing capacity for up to 15,000 batteries annually through its advanced diagnostics and disassembly centre. Additionally, it will soon be operating small-scale stage one recycling.

“We are very proud to have already collected, diagnosed and processed approaching 2,500 EV batteries, plus modules, at Ecobat Solutions in the last 20 months”, continued Dr Cupples.

“We are looking forward to announcing further developments this year, including major investments which enable us to lead the way in providing compliant and safe solutions to manufacturers’ supply chains for years to come."