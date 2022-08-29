Latest food hygiene ratings for Black Country and Staffordshire with one takeaway rated one out of five

Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings

The latest ratings given out to establishments show most businesses scored four out of five and five out of five.

Spuds Plus in Pensnett, Brierley Hill was given a one out of five, the Food Standards Agency website shows.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

No businesses were handed the worst scoring of zero out of five in the latest wave of ratings.

The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:

Spuds Plus, at 8 High Oak, Pensnett, Brierley Hill

One business was rated two out of five:

Scotlands Expresso, at 42 Cannock Road, Wednesfield

Three businesses were rated three out of five:

Chipmasters, at 166 Wolverhampton Road, Walsall,

Golden Gate, at 10 Stone Road, Stafford

Favorite Chicken & Ribs, at Favorite Chicken And Ribs, 24 Victoria Street, Wolverhampton

Six food establishments were given the second best rating of four out of five:

Foresters Cafe, at 12 Ault Street, West Bromwich

Dilshad, at 40-43 Berry Street, Wolverhampton

The Bohemian, at 25-27 Lichfield Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton;

Subway, at 2 Market Street, Wolverhampton

The Breakfast Club, at Unit 3 Beacon Business Park, Brereton Way, Stafford

Charlies Fish Bar, at 22-24 Lichfield Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton

The best rating of five out of five was handed to five businesses: