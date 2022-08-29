Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Latest food hygiene ratings for Black Country and Staffordshire with one takeaway rated one out of five

By Sunil MiddaWolverhamptonBusinessPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Hygiene ratings for food businesses across the Black Country and Staffordshire have been released, with one Dudley takeaway scoring a one out of five - the second worst rating.

Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings
Food Standards Agency hygiene ratings

The latest ratings given out to establishments show most businesses scored four out of five and five out of five.

Spuds Plus in Pensnett, Brierley Hill was given a one out of five, the Food Standards Agency website shows.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

No businesses were handed the worst scoring of zero out of five in the latest wave of ratings.

The second lowest rating of one out of five was given to:

  • Spuds Plus, at 8 High Oak, Pensnett, Brierley Hill

One business was rated two out of five:

  • Scotlands Expresso, at 42 Cannock Road, Wednesfield

Three businesses were rated three out of five:

  • Chipmasters, at 166 Wolverhampton Road, Walsall,

  • Golden Gate, at 10 Stone Road, Stafford

  • Favorite Chicken & Ribs, at Favorite Chicken And Ribs, 24 Victoria Street, Wolverhampton

Six food establishments were given the second best rating of four out of five:

  • Foresters Cafe, at 12 Ault Street, West Bromwich

  • Dilshad, at 40-43 Berry Street, Wolverhampton

  • The Bohemian, at 25-27 Lichfield Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton;

  • Subway, at 2 Market Street, Wolverhampton

  • The Breakfast Club, at Unit 3 Beacon Business Park, Brereton Way, Stafford

  • Charlies Fish Bar, at 22-24 Lichfield Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton

The best rating of five out of five was handed to five businesses:

  • OLIC Soup Kitchen, at 78a Walsall Street, Eastfield, Wolverhampton

  • The Claregate, at 34 Codsall Road, Wolverhampton

  • High Street Fish And Chip Shop, at High Street Fish Bar, 75 High Street, Bilston

  • Snack Shack, at Unit 7 Plot 1, Hyssop Close, Cannock

  • Station Road Chippy, at 110 Station Road, Hednesford.

Business
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Walsall
Staffordshire
Sandwell
Dudley
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News